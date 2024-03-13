Green Tent Programme Kicks Off On Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan QNA

DOHA: The 18th edition of the Flower Each Spring's Green Tent Programme is set to kick off on Wednesday at the premises of Sealine Circuit Sports Club.

To continue throughout Ramadan, the activity will also be held virtually and in person with the engagement of a host of experts, professionals, academics, writers, and poets from various countries.

Addressing a press conference to mark this occasion, head of the“A Flower Each Spring” programme, Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari affirmed that this year tent will be rich, with upgraded scientific and cultural platform that primarily targets experts and academics, and all community segments, particularly people with chronic diseases and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He added that the 17th edition of the tent had previously achieved major gains and accumulation of expertise that successfully communicated the recommendations rendered by experts to the competent authorities and officials to further capitalize on them.

This edition of the tent will feature the inauguration of the tent's website that intends to strengthen the Qatari community's awareness, as well as regional and global awareness, because the tent is due to encompass inclusive topics to be discussed by a contingent of professionals from various territories around the globe, Al Hajari added.

He said this year tent will combine remote participation and in person attendance for the sessions to further build on the previous outcomes in the post-pandemic era, as a host of scientists and experts have been hired from around the globe, emphasising that the tent aims to expand the relationship with them to benefit from their science, expressing his gratitude to the Sealine Circuit Sports Club for offering the opportunity to hold these sessions.

Situation in the Gaza Strip will also be discussed in most sessions of the Green Tent, since it is the current pivotal issue in the Arab and Islamic world, the least thing that can be done to espouse this major cause, he pointed out.

Khaled Saeed Al Shuaibi, one of the founders of the Green Tent, affirmed that the event would discuss the issues and challenges facing the local, regional, and global community in all fields to achieve the highest possible benefit for the public during the holy month of Ramadan, and present various episodes on different topics. He applauded the Sealine Circuit Sports Club in supporting the tent and reinforcing sustainability in Qatar.