Guedes Rescues Point For Al Rayyan With Late Equaliser Al Ahli Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Roger Guedes struck a stoppage-time equaliser as Al Rayyan snatched a point against Umm Salal in an absorbing 2-2 draw at the Expo Stars League (ESL) last night.

In other contest at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Ahli registered a 3-1 victory over Qatar SC to climb up in the points table.

Looking to extend their four-match winning streak, hosts Al Rayyan entered Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as favourites but they found themselves trailing by two goals after strikes from Kenji Gorre in 27 and 55th minute.

Second-half substitute Ahmed Al Rawi brought Al Rayyan back in the match with a goal in 59th minute, and a red card to Oussama Tannane in 85th minute following a scuffle with Al Rayyan players proved fatal for Umm Salal as Guedes rescued his side in third minute of stoppage time.

Leonardo Jardim-coached Al Rayyan stayed third with 32 points – two points behind Al Gharafa with Al Sadd leading the standings with 37 points. Umm Salal moved to sixth position after taking their tally to 20 points.

Fresh from an emphatic 3-0 win over Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan started on a bright note with Bassam Al Rawi threatening Umm Salal with a dangerous long shot that hit the bar after taking a touch of Umm Salal goalkeeper Samy Beldi's fingertips.

It was Beldi, who kept the game even making fabulous saves blocking Shogo Taniguchi's header, before stretching to deny Gabriel Pereira's attempt in the 26th minute.

With Al Rayyan enjoying early domination, Gorre stunned the home fans sneaking in from the left after collecting a through pass to fire his team ahead with an angular shot. Guedes could have leveled the score six minutes before half-time but he hit the ball wide from the centre.

Captain Abdelaziz Hatim's attempt from a distance flew over the bar as Al Rayyan continued to hunt for an equaliser after the break.

But the Lions soon went trailing by two goals when Curacao forward Gorre collected a long cross from Abulrahmman Fayez Al Rashidi to slot in the right corner with a low drive.

Ahmed then reduced the lead, volleying home Pereira's header from a close range.

Tempers flared late in the match resulting in Tannane's ouster as Guedes equalised from a close range, scoring his 15th goal of the season – three behind the tally of Al Sadd's Akram Afif – the top scorer in the League.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli jumped one position to eighth in the standings with 19 points after late goals from Eissa El Nagar (90') and Yazan Al Naimat (90+10') inflicted ninth defeat of the season on Qatar SC.

Julian Draxler had sent the Brigadiers into lead with a strike in 42nd minute which was leveled by Javi Martinez in 64th minute. Qatar SC remained in tenth place with 13 points.

The next ESL round will take place from Friday to Sunday.