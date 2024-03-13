Healthy Ramadan: Expert Tips On Nutrition, Hydration, Exercise And Sleep

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, many view Ramadan not only as an opportunity for worship but also to detoxify their bodies, achieve fitness goals, and enhance overall health.

The Peninsula consulted experts to offer comprehensive guidance for a healthy Ramadan.

In Qatar, the fasting duration this year will extend to nearly 13 hours, raising questions about the bodily effects during fasting periods.

Brian, certified fitness coach and nutritionist, elucidated to The Peninsula,“Fasting commences after the last meal, initiating digestion and energy consumption for cellular growth.”

“After three hours, the body transitions into an early fasting or catabolic phase, lasting up to 16-18 hours. This phase utilizes stored nutrients for energy, shifting to proteins and fats as alternative sources once glycogen reserves are depleted,” he continued.

The research underscores numerous health benefits of fasting, including enhanced immunity, improved insulin sensitivity, weight loss, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function.

Brian emphasized the importance of hydration, balanced nutrition incorporating all macronutrients, and maintaining physical activity alongside adequate rest for optimizing health benefits during Ramadan.

Food

The key to successful fasting lies in proper nutrition. Brian advises against skipping the pre-dawn meal, Suhoor.“Do not skip the Suhoor. To avoid cravings, opt for a fibre and protein-rich suhoor meal, to keep slowing down digestion and feeling full, such as avocados, nuts, veggies, chicken, fish, and eggs.”

For Iftar, he suggests a balanced meal prioritizing proteins, complex carbs, and vegetables before indulging in snacks.



From the left, fitness trainers Muhammad Razi, Nadia Ayadi and Brian Sanchez. Photo by Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

Hydration

Given the limited hours for consumption, dehydration poses a significant challenge. Certified nutritionist and fitness coach Nadia advises against artificial, salty, and spicy foods, as well as caffeinated beverages to maintain hydration.

“Increase fruit and vegetable intake and drink water with a pinch of salt to help in the process of absorption and storage in the body, at least from 8 to 11 water cups,” she advised.

Workout

Staying active during Ramadan can be challenging, particularly for busy individuals, especially mothers.

“For busy mothers in Ramadan, I advise them to do a full-body home workout or at least walk for 30 minutes daily,” Nadia said.

For those who used to be active all year round, Coach Razi, a certified fitness trainer and nutritionist, suggests timing workouts before Suhoor or after Iftar.

“You can still consider exercising in fasting hours, considering hydration and energy levels,” he noted.

Recommending a reduction in intensity and duration, Razi said,“Slightly reduce intensity and duration compared to normal routines to accommodate the fasting period and avoid dehydration. Focus on lighter workouts, hydration, and listening to your body's signals during this time.”

Sleep

Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health, with Ramadan often disrupting regular sleep patterns.

Razi emphasizes“the importance of striving for 7-9 hours of nighttime sleep, leveraging deeper, restorative sleep phases aligned with the body's natural rhythms.”

Explaining the differences in day and night sleep quality, Razi said,“As for the quality of sleep, Nighttime sleep is typically associated with deeper, more restorative sleep due to the body's natural circadian rhythms and the production of melatonin; the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.”

For those who may need to sleep during the day during Ramadan, Coach Razi shared tips to enhance the quality of sleep.“Make your sleeping area as dark, quiet, and comfortable as possible. Consider using blackout curtains to block out sunlight and earplugs, if needed, to mask daytime noises. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day,” he suggested.

“Avoid consuming caffeine or heavy meals close to your intended bedtime, as they can interfere with your ability to fall asleep and remain asleep during the day,” he added.

Supplements

It is important to note that supplements should complement a healthy diet and lifestyle, not replace them. Focus on consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods during non-fasting hours to meet your nutritional needs during Ramadan.

While individual vitamin and supplement needs vary based on factors such as age, gender, and existing health conditions, Razi provided recommendations for supplements that may be beneficial during fasting.

“Multivitamins: Taking a daily multivitamin to bridge any dietary gaps.”

“Hydration supplements: to counteract dehydration risks during prolonged fasting.”

This holistic approach, blending nutritious food, adequate hydration, exercise, restful sleep, and appropriate supplements, forms the foundation for a healthy Ramadan.