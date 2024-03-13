Help Report Begging Incidents In Qatar: Moi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has renewed its call to report incidents of begging across the country, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry urges people to report such instances if they see them on the streets of Qatar, stressing that it is against the law and a "bad habit rejected by religion and society."

"Begging is an uncivilized behaviour. Help us by reporting begging incidents," MoI announced on social media.

To report, contact the Anti-begging section through the Metrash2 app (Communicate with Us) or by calling the following numbers: 2347444 / 33618627.

The Ministry recently said that begging becomes more prevalent during Ramadan and has reminded the public that any kind of Zakat or donation should be made only through approved charitable organizations, who are permitted to distribute them to the most deserving sectors of the community.

Throughout the holy month, the Anti-Begging Section of the Criminal Investigation Department conducts drives to round up beggars who prey on people's compassion in order to defraud them.