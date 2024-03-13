Hospitality Sector Sees Higher Occupancy In January 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's hospitality and tourism sector witnessed a strong boost as hotels across all segments saw rise in occupancy rates on yearly basis. Among the hotels, two and one star hotels have recorded the highest occupancy rate in January this year, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The occupancy rate of two and one star hotels surged to 102 percent in January 2024 compared to 77 percent in January last year leading to increase in hotel visitors and guests.

The hotel and hotel apartments in Qatar witnessed a robust performance with the overall occupancy rate being at 84 percent in January 2024. The hotels of all categories, ranging from five star to two and one star, have seen rise in occupancy rates and revenue per available room, according to the data.

The three star hotels occupancy rate jumped to 95 percent in January 2024 against 69 percent in January 2023. Similarly, the occupancy rate of four star hotels reached 87 percent in January this year, while it was 43 percent in January 2024. In case of five star, the hotels' occupancy rates stood at 82 percent in the review period.

The occupancy rates of deluxe hotel apartments and standard hotel apartments for January this year were 84 percent and 81 percent respectively.

Hotels in Qatar also witnessed a rise in revenue per available room which is used to assess a hotel's ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate. It is important because it helps hotel industry measure the overall success of their hotel.

Comparing on a yearly basis the revenue per available room for five star hotels stood at QR533 in January 2024 while it was QR276 in case of four star hotels; QR261 in three star; and QR212 in two and one star hotels. The average room rate for deluxe and standard hotel apartments rose to QR372 and QR232 respectively in January this year.

The data further revealed that the average room rate for five star hotels showed an increase of QR650 and incase of four star hotel it reached QR318, while the overall hotel and hotel apartment average room rate was QR498 in January 2024 when compared to January 2023.

Qatar has crossed the 4 million visitor mark in 2023, exceeding the annual visitor numbers of the past five years according to Qatar Tourism. The figures highlight the positive momentum of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the country's ongoing efforts and initiatives to promote its tourism sector.

These efforts complement Qatar's already open travel policies which see 95 countries granted visa on arrival. In addition, Qatar's year-long calendar of events and captivating marketing campaigns have supported the increased tourism figures.