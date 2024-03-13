'Hublot Is Keen On Maintaining Its Traditional, Sophisticated Expertise'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following decades of fruitful cooperation between Al Majid Jewellery and Hublot, which is witnessing a wide demand in the Qatari market, Hublot presented a diverse array of novelties at this year's DJWE, in the presence of David Tedeschi, the brand's regional director.

In a statement, David Tedeschi (pictured) said:“We were elated to participate in the Doha Watches and Jewellery Exhibition to present our new watches that focus on exceptional materials and highlight our creativity. We are happy to continue to partner with Al Majid Jewellery, and our partnership continues to be based on mutual respect and passion for refined watchmaking.”

On Hublot's latest novelties presented at this year's Doha Watch and Jewellery Exhibition, Tedeschi said:“This year the MP collection (limited edition of 50 pieces), the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium has an immediate effect. In addition to its rounded corners, its elegant streamlined design, and crystal whistle of unprecedented complexity, this watch includes an equally sophisticated movement mechanism. It's Aesthetic strength and mechanical ability are inherended – this is one of the main concepts underpinning MP watches.

The MP-10 is not equipped with a handwheel, but has been replaced by four permanent display indicators: hours and minutes in the upper third of the dial, coupled with an invisible magnifying lens; the circular power reserve occupys the middle third, which is characterised by a very clear green range and red range; and the seconds overlook the lower third, where they appear directly on the tourbillon cage. The latter is made of monoblock aluminum, suspended and inclined, and has also been applied for patented registration, due to its unique mechanical structure.

This watch does not have a dial, but Hublot combined calibration and dial in complete fusion. That is, the mechanism of movement is the heart and interface of the watch. The first thing that attracts attention in this piece is the mechanism, to read the time. The MP-10 has a highly engineered design and a particularly clear movement mechanism, based on size and depth.

“Engineers at Hubblot maintained the principle of gravity, but made it vertical, just like the mechanism of movement, and then doubled it. On both sides of the central structure, we observe two blocks of white gold, on a vertical axis that move along it freely.” Stated Tedeschi

About for the brand's women's novelties, Tedeschi said:“we work closely with our customers in the Middle East, and Arab women love watches and especially Hublot. It is of great interest to us because it constitutes the largest proportion of our customers, and we also have privileged relationships with women in the Middle East.”

Tedeschi stressed the importance of the Middle East for the brand, especially the Qatari market, saying,“Qatar is a big market for us. We have been here for a long time with a partner who shares the same passion and helps us strengthen our presence.”

In cooperation with Al Majid Jewellery and following the success of its watches in the market, Hublot is developing an exclusive edition collection that was unveiled recently.