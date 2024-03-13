Humanitarian Aid Ship 'Open Arms' Departs From Cyprus To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Larnaca: An aid ship with 200 tonnes of food supplies set sail for Gaza on Tuesday morning from Larnaca port in Cyprus.

The charity vessel, affiliated with Spain's Open Arms, seeks to open a sea route for the Gaza Strip where Palestinians are facing famine.

The World Central Kitchen announce the food stuff include flour, rice and protein.



Victims of Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip rises to 31,184 martyrs Ramadan in Gaza begins with hunger worsening and no end to war in sight

Read Also

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Koumpos told local media that work is underway to prepare a second ship to leave for Gaza.

On Saturday, a US military vessel left for Gaza carrying the necessary equipment to build a pier to unload aid shipments, which may take 60 days.