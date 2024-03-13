ICC Qatar Discusses Customs And Trade Facilitation Mechanisms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) recently held the first meeting of its newly launched 'Customs & Trade Facilitation Commission'.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hussam Alkokhon, Head of Trade Finance at CQUR Bank and the newly appointed Chairman of the Commission alongside Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, Qatar Chamber Board Member and newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Commission.

The meeting was convened at the Qatar Chamber's headquarters, the meeting was attended by participants from different sectors and areas in the business community, with the aim to identify and explore opportunities to enhance the customs and trade facilitation mechanisms and practices.

In his remarks, Eng. Ali Al Mesned, said:“I am optimistic that our collective expertise and dedication can significantly impact and develop the customs and trade facilitation practices in Qatar nationally and internationally.”

Al Mesned added:“With over 38 years of experience in various leadership roles, I am committed to fostering collaboration and driving positive change within our industries to essentially make trade simpler, uplift the State of Qatar in standing internationally, and most importantly, develop more efficient and productive trade practices for the benefit of Qatar's private sector to be in line with Qatar Vision 2030.”

Hussam Alkokhon, Chair of the Commission, stated,“We are committed to supporting Qatar's National Digital Strategy, leveraging technology and digital solutions to modernize and optimize trade processes for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

During the event, participants shared valuable insights on the World Trade Organization Harmonized System Codes (WTO HS codes) and how it is implemented in Qatar, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law's (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR) and how does it impact digitalization, and how do companies follow and apply the Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

They also shared several local challenges which they face. In this regard, Eng. Ali Al Mesned recommended during the meeting to address letters to the concerned governmental & Semi-Governmental authorities to help find solutions for such challenges.