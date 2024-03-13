Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Three ISIS Members In Baghdad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraqi security forces on Monday arrested three ISIS members and seized explosives in various areas of Baghdad.

Coinciding with the launch of the security plan for the holy month of Ramadan, the security forces managed to arrest three members of the organization after setting up elaborate ambushes for them, said Baghdad Operations Command in a statement.

After receiving accurate intelligence information, the security forces were able to discover explosive materials belonging to ISIS members in various areas of Baghdad, and to find an explosive belt in the Hatra area, south of Mosul, in the north of the country, it added.