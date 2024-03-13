Journalist Reported Missing In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Mexico City: A well-known Mexican journalist and TV news host has gone missing in Guadalajara, the local governor and his family said Monday night.

"A few moments ago, they informed me that journalist Jaime Barrera had not gone to his news program and that since midday his family had not been able to locate him," Enrique Alfaro, governor of western Jalisco state, said on the social network X.

"I am personally addressing the issue and all corporations are coordinated to find him," he added.

The journalist's daughter also raised the alarm on X: "My father, the best journalist in this state. He is missing. I need you to please help us find him," Itzul Barrera wrote, leaving a phone number.

According to local media, the journalist disappeared when he finished hosting a local radio news program.

He is also the host of a news program on a local Televisa channel and a commentator on a political opinion program on Channel 44 of the University of Guadalajara.

Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico. The majority of these crimes remain unpunished.