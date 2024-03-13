LIVE UPDATES: Dozens Killed In Overnight Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Dozens of casualties were reported after Israeli forces launched attacks across the Gaza Strip, reported Wafa news agency.

The agency also reported the killing of young Palestinians near Jerusalem, and Jenin in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, UNRWA revealed that the number of children killed in Gaza exceeds the toll from four years of worldwide conflicts.

Watch this page for more live udpates:

[9:50 am Doha Time ] Israeli raid on Jenin camp ends, leaving behind death and devastation

Israeli forces have withdrawn from the refugee camp in the occupied West Bank after killing two Palestinians and destroying homes and infrastructure.

Health officials identified the two men as Rabi' al-Noursi and Mahmoud Abu al-Heija.

Footage shared online shows bulldozed roads, destroyed homes and downed electric poles as well as burst water pipes.

According to a Quds news report, verified by Al Jazeera, an Israeli military force opened fire towards Jenin Government Hospital.

Israeli soldiers targeted a group of citizens standing in front of the hospital's emergency department, injuring a number of them. Two of them succumbed to their wounds later.

[8:00 am Doha Time] Dozens killed, wounded in overnight attacks on Gaza

The Wafa news agency is reporting dozens of casualties after Israeli forces launched attacks across the Gaza Strip.

In central Deir el-Balah, the death toll from an attack on Tuesday evening went up to 10, while in Gaza City, two people were killed and four children wounded in an attack in the Daraj neighbourhood.

Wafa said a“number of people were martyred” in the bombing of a house on Salah al-Din Street, while a third assault on a house on al-Sahaba Street left many wounded and missing.

The agency said there were attacks on southern Khan Younis, too.



A Palestinian boy waits for an "iftar" meal, breaking of fast, on the second day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip on March 12, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

[7:30 am Doha Time] Health Ministry identifies Palestinians killed near Jerusalem

The Palestinian Health Ministry has named two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces near the town of al-Jib, northwest of Jerusalem, as 23-year-old Zaid Ward Shukri Khalifa and 16-year-old Abdullah Mamoun Hassan Assaf, the Wafa news agency reports.

Three other men shot during the incident are being treated for their wounds at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, according to Wafa.

Israeli police claimed they shot the five men as they were throwing Molotov cocktails.

“Border Guard fighters noticed 5 terrorists who had ignited Molotov cocktails and intended to throw them at drivers, endangering their lives. They opened fire on them, then arrested them and referred them for medical treatment,” it said in a post on X.

[7:15 am Doha Time] Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man in Jenin

Israeli forces have stormed the grounds of the Jenin Government Hospital, shooting and killing one Palestinian man and wounding five others, according to the Wafa news agency.

The victim, Rabie Al-Noursi, was in his 20s, the agency said.

The killing came as Israeli forces earlier carried out raids across the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp.

[7:00 am Doha Time] More children killed in Gaza war than in four years of worldwide conflicts



A Palestinian boy waits for an "iftar" meal, breaking of fast, on the second day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip on March 12, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini revealed that the number of children killed in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip exceeds the number of child victims in four years of wars around the world. Read more