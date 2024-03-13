Jamie Allatt Joins RVA Surveyors In Bid For Growth

(MENAFN- Pressat) Jamie Allatt has joined RVA Surveyors as their National Field Sales Manager, with the remit of developing and growing their team of Commercial Property Consultants.

“I'm excited to be on board, and I'm looking forward to working with the team, to help develop and achieve the businesses ambitious plans. I cannot wait to start working with the wider business and understanding more about how we can support our clients.” Allatt said. Previously, Allatt has worked in the research and development sector for over a decade. With also over twenty years in sales, he brings an abundance of senior management experience to the role.

This appointment will see Allatt take a place as part of RVA Surveyors 's management team. Focusing on developing his team of Commercial Property Consultants, Allatt will work alongside RVA's office-based Property Advisors, and initially look to supporting the sales and onboarding process.

“They're a fantastic group and I'm positive that we can work together to bring up their skills even further to support the business.” He added.

With their already award-winning internal training programmes, RVA Surveyors have taken yet another step forward in upskilling their teams with this latest addition. Their programmes cover many different topics which outline some of the core skills needed to develop further. With the revelation of new services being offered at the end of 2023, the development and support for their teams is a priority for RVA. Allatt's appointment can only help with this continuing growth.

“We are pleased to welcome Jamie to RVA,” Anthony Hughes, Managing Director at RVA Surveyors , said.

“With his experience and expertise on board, we can further develop and upskill our current team of Property Consultants as we continue to grow and develop our service offering.”