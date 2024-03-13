MES Participates In Gulf Traffic Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: About 13 scouts of M.E.S Indian School along with a scout leader participated in the Gulf Traffic Week organised by the General Traffic Department recently.

The event aimed to emphasise the importance of adhering to traffic safety rules and promoting knowledge about traffic rules and regulations among students.

Fawez Ben Ehiek, General Directorate of Traffic, briefed about traffic rules and regulations and remarked about traffic police bikes, how and when they are used. To the amazement of the participating members of the scout, a robotic police dog was shown. They were also informed of the effective functioning of the department in controlling the heavy inflow of traffic, especially during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The drones deployed in service were also exhibited for the students on the occasion.

As a gesture of appreciation, students were presented with compliments for their enthusiastic participation in the awareness programme. Rajesh K.S., in-charge teacher of scouts, coordinated the participation of students of MES Indian School, and Ashraf, a teaching faculty accompanied students.