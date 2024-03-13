Ministry Promotes Community Inclusion Through Sports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to integrate people with special needs into society, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education organised a qualitative sports initiative.

The initiative cooperated with Hope Qatar Centre for students with disabilities between the ages of four and 20 under the slogan“We are all winners.”

The events were held at the American School of Doha – Al Waab Branch, in the presence of Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Affairs Mohammed Ali Kreib, and Director of the Educational Services Centers Department at the Ministry Eman Ali Al Nuaimi.

The event was also attended by Founder and Managing Director of Hope Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities Dr. Rajiv Thomas, Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Mohammad Nasrul Islam, and parents of 86 students from 26 nationalities representing 11 educational centers for people with disabilities across the State of Qatar.

The event, which included 27 sports competitions, aims to provide an inclusive and stimulating environment for persons with disabilities. This initiative enables them to participate actively in various community activities and events. It also provides equal opportunities that allow them to enjoy sports activities regardless of their ability levels. In addition, it will open more avenues towards sports and cultural enrichment for children and youth with disabilities in Qatar in the coming years.

Eman Ali Al Nuaimi said:“The Ministry is keen to hold such sporting events, provide equal opportunities for all groups, and encourage all members of society to enjoy sports activities and the benefits they bring.” She stressed that the program is carefully designed to focus on enhancing individual abilities rather than on disability challenges.

Student Kalis Mohammed Tariq from Hope Qatar shared his exhilaration, saying:“This was my first international competition, and it was a thrill to see so many people cheering me on. Winning a medal was the icing on the cake.”

Dominic Wynn's mother, from Hope Center, expressed her son's happiness about participating in this event in a truly competitive way with children from many different centers.

The concept for this event was a collaborative effort, with a proposal from Hope Qatar Center for People with Disabilities, which has a proven track record in organizing similar sports activities. Dr. Rajiv Thomas, the center's founder and director, underlined the event's significance as a platform for students to engage in a supportive and stimulating environment.

This initiative is a testament to the Ministry's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusion and equality in Qatari society. It mirrors the nation's all-encompassing vision of supporting all segments of society.