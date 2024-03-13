Moci Investment Initiative Draws Over 1,000 Applicants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The '1000 Opportunities' initiative, which offers small and medium-sized enterprises the opportunity to develop their products and services and become more competitive in the Qatari market, has received 1,044 applications so far.

The initiative launched by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in 2022 had received 713 applications by December 2022, which have now reached 1044, according to the ministry.

The ministry said in a social media post that the 1000 Opportunities initiative is an electronic platform that allows local investors to view the opportunities offered by major foreign companies in various sectors. It also noted that within two years, the contracts have reached more than QR1 through cooperation with eight companies which include food distribution, communications, general contracting, public services and others.

The initiative opens new horizons for the private sector and enhances partnership between the public and private sector in Qatar. Companies part of the initiative include Snoonu, talabat, CCC Contracting, Lulu Hypermarket, Alshaya Group, General Electric, Power International, and Ooredoo.

This initiative contributes to providing an attractive environment by localising supply chains, increasing the efficiency of service providers, and encourages localisation.

The national initiative also contributes to raising the dependence on local products, especially in light of Qatar's strong interest in developing the industry sector.

The initiative reduces dependence on imports, and increasing the efficiency and quality of the national products, which have become more competitive than imported products in terms of price and quality, further strengthening Qatar's economic landscape.

It aims to foster collaborations between the public and private sectors, creating a dynamic platform for local investors to engage with major national and international companies operating in the country.

The '1,000 Opportunities' initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of service providers, localise supply chains, and contribute to the production of national products, reducing imports and promoting self-sufficiency.

Recently, MoCI organised a ceremony to recognise companies that have supported the Qatari Products 2023 campaign, along with companies participating in the“1000 Opportunities” platform.

The ceremony underscored the ministry's commitment to bolstering the private sector and encouraging its active involvement in advancing country's efforts to support and promote Qatari products. This initiative also aims to enhance the productivity of national industries across various fields.