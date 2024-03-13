Moecc Initiates Cleaning Seabed In Sealine Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched an initiative to clean the seabed in the Sealine area, with the participation of more than 50 volunteer divers, with the aim of removing industrial waste that negatively affects the marine environment and its biodiversity.

The campaign was carried out by the Marine Protection Department in cooperation with the Cleanliness Department of the Ministry of Municipality. The campaign succeeded in extracting large quantities of harmful waste and pollutants stagnant in the water bottoms of the Sealine area.

Meanwhile, a campaign recently carried out by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change resulted in the monitoring and removal of 600 violating portacabins in the Umm Al Houl area in Al Wakrah, for violating the laws and legislation established by the state to protect wildlife.

The campaign was carried out by the Wildlife Protection Department in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality, Environmental Security and the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya).

The campaign also aimed to ensure that campers adhere to the site and the spaces allocated for cabins and camps, through the permits they obtained from the Ministry.