Moehe Launches Second Phase Of Educational Survey

Doha, Qatar: The School Evaluation Department of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has started implementing phase two of the comprehensive educational survey, seeking opinions of students, teachers and parents in all public and private schools and kindergartens across Qatar for the academic year 2023-2024.

In its second phase, the survey targets all students in grades 6-12 in public and private schools, amounting to 159,243 male and female students. It seeks their opinion about aspects of school, such as overall satisfaction with the school, implementation of the behavioural control policy, feeling of security at school, and opinions about academic subjects among others.

It also targets all teachers in public and private schools and kindergartens, recording 26,854 teachers in public and private schools, and 1,502 kindergarten teachers. Questions for teachers include their professional experience, and number of weekly hours allocated to teaching.

It also includes questions about number of hours of professional development and the extent of satisfaction with the quality of teaching.

It also assesses training and professional development programmes and activities, and the extent to which they are used for activities that contribute to strengthening national identity and educational values.

The first phase was launched on March 3 by surveying the opinions of parents - 164,804 guardians of school students and 19,182 guardians of children in kindergartens.

The evaluation aims to determine the extent of parents' satisfaction with the level of educational and pedagogical services provided. It includes questions that cover multiple aspects, such as communication with the school, assignments and assessments, teachers' competence, curricula, and the school's role in promoting national identity and educational values.

A link to the online survey was sent to parents' mobile phones via text message. Respondents were able to complete the short questionnaire in about five minutes. They can also participate in the survey through the link available through the public services platform on the ministry's website.

The initiative comes within the framework of the ministry's continuous endeavour to improve the quality of education and raise the level of educational services. Results of the survey reflect opinions and aspirations of society towards education in Qatar.

The ministry said it will carefully analyse the results and work to develop and continually improve the educational process.

The ministry asked students, teachers and parents to participate in the survey, because of its importance in shaping the future of education in the country and enhancing the effective partnership between schools and students' families.