Msheireb Museums Hosts Discussion On Entrepreneurship, Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its vision to be a platform for community engagement and education, Msheireb Museums recently hosted a thoughtful panel exploring the intersection of entrepreneurship and technology. Held in collaboration with the Youth Entrepreneur Club, the event aimed to inspire and enlighten young Qatari entrepreneurs.

The panel took place on March 9 at Msheireb Museums' unique venue within the historical Msheireb Downtown Doha district.

“We are committed to raising awareness on topics that empower our local community,” stated Msheireb Museums' Acting General Manager, Abdulla Al Naama,“Entrepreneurship and technological advancement are key drivers for Qatar's continued growth. Through insightful dialogue, we hope to cultivate an environment where our youth can thrive as business leaders and pioneers.”

The Youth Entrepreneur Club is a non-profit organisation operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The club aims to support and empower youth in the field of business, providing them with the necessary resources, guidance, and opportunities to develop their commercial ventures and enhance their leadership and creative skills.

Through its diverse programmes and events that promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, the club strives to create an ideal environment that contributes to the growth and prosperity of Qatari youth in the economic sector.

The event featured prominent speakers from the entrepreneurial and technology sectors who shared valuable insights from their own journeys. Panelists examined how startups can leverage cutting-edge tools and digital transformation to gain a competitive edge.

Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneur Club, expressed his appreciation for the platform provided by Msheireb Museums:“At the Youth Entrepreneur Club, we aspire to a future where every young man and woman has an active role in building Qatar's vibrant economy. We focus on empowering youth by providing them with tools, knowledge, and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders and entrepreneurs who bear the responsibility of shaping our nation's future.”

Amid the historical surroundings of Msheireb Downtown Doha, participants were reminded of the region's longstanding legacy as a hub for trade and business innovation. By nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among its youth, Msheireb Museums reinforces its role as a contemporary space for sparking new ideas that shape the future.