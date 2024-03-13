Ooredoo Gears Up For Transition To 5.5G Era, Partners With Huawei

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group is preparing for the transition to the 5.5G era by evolving its core networks across key markets in partnership with Huawei, a global technology leader.

The partnership will see the modernisation of Ooredoo's core networks in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives, paving the way for next generation 5G services. Under the agreement, Ooredoo and Huawei will collaborate to upgrade all core networks to state-of-the-art 5GC service-based architecture. This evolution will enable the delivery of innovative services and enhanced connectivity experiences to customers in the region.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group MD and CEO, Ooredoo, said:“With a focus on continuous innovation, Ooredoo is committed to delivering transformative connectivity solutions that will upgrade our customers' experiences and meet their evolving demands in this digital age. The transition to the 5.5G era is a pivotal step in this journey and our partnership with Huawei is key to continue providing best-in-class services across our markets.”

The core network plays a crucial role in connecting various industry networks, communications networks, and the Internet, facilitating the roll-out of new services and their commercialisation. By collaborating with Huawei on core network evolution, Ooredoo aims to fully leverage the latest technologies to drive service innovations and embrace the next era of connectivity.

Li Peng, President of ICT Sales and Services, Huawei said:“This agreement is an important step forward to foster our long-term strategic partnership with Ooredoo. Huawei is committed to providing industry-leading technology with purpose that will ensure the realisation of this project and help Ooredoo achieve business success.”