Ooredoo Unveils Exclusive Offer To Enhance Business Productivity

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar has announced a productivity-boosting promotion for its customers. Starting this month, businesses can take advantage of a special offer on Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium Plans, a move set to increase the efficiency of businesses across Qatar.

Microsoft 365 is a suite of cloud-based productivity tools that combine the familiar Microsoft Office applications with powerful cloud services like OneDrive and Microsoft Teams, allowing businesses to create, communicate, and collaborate from anywhere on any device. Microsoft 365 also includes comprehensive security features that help protect data across devices, providing peace of mind in an era where cybersecurity is paramount.

With the adoption of these tools, businesses can expect to run more proficiently and securely, leveraging the latest advancements in digital services.

This special promotion, available for the next three months, is designed to complement Ooredoo's existing portfolio of powerful business tools. Customers subscribed to Ooredoo services including Cloud Phone, Business Landline, Fibre or Mobile Broadband, Aamali Mobile, Vehicle Tracking, IoT Connect, Smart Wi-Fi and more, are eligible on an opt-in basis for the exclusive offer on Microsoft 365 business packs. Our customers can benefit from substantial savings on Microsoft 365 and the comprehensive package of leading business solutions.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar said:“At Ooredoo Qatar, we understand that the right tools can make all the difference in today's fast-paced business environment. That's why we're proud to offer this special Microsoft 365 promotion, enabling businesses to leverage leading cloud-based productivity tools like Outlook Email, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, and Office applications, enhanced with advanced security features. This initiative is a cornerstone of our mission to enhance the digital capabilities of organisations in Qatar and help transform the way our customers do business.”

Ooredoo empowers businesses to upgrade their digital infrastructure, providing the tools that are necessary for success in an evolving digital landscape. With this exclusive Microsoft 365 offer, Ooredoo Qatar reaffirms its dedication to advancing the digital capabilities of its customers, thereby contributing to the nation's broader digital transformation goals.