Panda House Park Visiting Hours During Ramadan


3/13/2024 5:06:24 AM

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality has announced the visiting hours for the Panda House Park during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Suhail and Thuraya, the two giant pandas in Qatar, will receive visitors from 10am to 3pm at The Panda House Beside Al Khor Family Park throughout Ramadan.

Tickets, priced at QR50 for adults and QR25 for children under 14 years old, can be booked only through the Oun application on iOS or Android .

