Police To Monitor Russians Voting From Latvia

Riga: Latvia's police chief on Monday said the Baltic state will screen Russian citizens voting at the embassy in Riga during Russia's presidential election for valid residence permits and deport them if necessary.

The NATO and EU member, which has a significant Russian minority and is a staunch Ukraine supporter, will also monitor those waiting in line to cast their ballot for any attempts to glorify the war in Ukraine.

The checks will be carried out by the police force, border guards and immigration authorities during the election to be held from Friday to Sunday.

"There will be mobile checkpoints on Riga streets around the embassy to check whether the Russian citizens... have legal rights to reside in Latvia," police chief Armands Ruks told TV3 Latvija.

"We will also have zero tolerance towards anybody who might use this weekend to try to justify Russia's invasion and war crimes against Ukraine," he added.

He said officials were "not ruling out immediate deportations" if any Russian voters are found to be without valid residence permits.

Immigration authorities have already begun to issue deportation orders for Russian citizens who have not complied with new rules requiring them to speak basic-level Latvian or have enrolled in a language course since a parliament amendment last year.

The language requirement does not concern Ukrainian refugees or EU or NATO citizens living in Latvia.