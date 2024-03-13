Prime Minister Receives US Assistant Secretary Of State For Near Eastern Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met in his office HE Barbara Leaf, the Assistant US Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, who is currently visiting the country on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the United States, the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
They also discussed the efforts of both countries aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire in the sector and ensuring the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to those besieged in Gaza without obstacles.
