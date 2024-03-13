Qatar Airways Wraps Up Lusail Fest 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the Title Sponsor of Qatar MotoGP, extends its congratulations to Francesco Bagnaia of Team Lenovo Ducati securing first place in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2024, held yesterday at the iconic Lusail International Circuit.

The airline also applauds the second and third place winners, Brad Binder of Team Red Bull KTM, and Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer, awarded the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar trophy to Francesco Bagnaia, and the MotoGP Constructors World Title to Team Ducati Lenovo in the presence of the airline's cabin crew members, bringing the Lusail Speed Fest 2024 to a fashionable close.

The Lusail Speed Fest was held at the Lusail International Circuit from February 29 to March 10 for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812km - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, and the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2024. Qatar is solidifying its position as an integral hub for motorsport events, and continues to host diverse global racing competitions and motor shows.

Qatar Airways welcomes all motorsport enthusiasts from its network of over 170 destinations to experience unbeatable action in Qatar's state-of-the-art racing facilities.