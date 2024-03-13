Qatar Chamber's Panel Calls For Flexible Licensing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber Real Estate Committee held its inaugural meeting at the Chamber's headquarters for this

year. The meeting was presided over by Abdulrahman Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, QC board member and Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of committee members.

During the meeting, the committee thanked Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah for his response to the committee's proposal regarding the joint coordination between the Chamber and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The proposal aims to enhance cooperation and consultation between both parties for the development of the real estate sector in the state.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the most important challenges facing the real estate sector and the most important proposals for its development.

It called for flexibility in issuing licenses and permits and linking them according to the laws of supply and demand.

It also emphasised the importance of achieving a balanced distribution of real estate projects within geographical areas to ensure that tenants can access necessary services without the need to relocate.

The meeting also addressed the follow-up to the previous meeting's recommendations.

It furthers provided members with updates on notes submitted to the relevant authorities.