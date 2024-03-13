Qatar Model To Follow In Economic Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and her accompanying delegation met with the Qatari Businessmen Association and the Qatari Businesswomen Association to discuss the most prominent current global trade challenges and ways to overcome them, in the presence of the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

From QBA, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman, and Saud Al Mana, QBA Board member, and from QBA Members: Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim Al Thani, Nabil Abu Issa, Maqbool Khalfan, Yousuf Al Mahmoud and Dr. Mohamed Althaf. Also, Sheikh Turki bin Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani and Saleh Al Mana, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Trade Agreements at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry attended. The Qatari Businesswomen Association also joined the meeting represented by: Amal Al Aathem and Natra Abdulla from QBWA Board. From QBWA Members: Aisha Al Jehani, Aysha Al Romaihi, and Zohour Alfardan as well as Jiskala Khalayli, QBWA Executive Director

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani welcomed WTO Director-General, stressing out the support of QBA and the Qatari business community for the World Trade Organization, and confirmed on the vital role of the WTO in enabling small enterprises to achieve growth and success in the global economy, calling the organization to seek new paths that can further support the small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs

Sheikh Faisal also highlighted the significant role played by the Qatari private sector not only during the World Cup hosted in Qatar but also in Qatar's Vision 2030. He emphasized the professionalism and efficiency demonstrated by the private sector in executing projects and its effective contribution to enhancing global trade flows. Particularly, he noted the private sector's involvement in major initiatives such as the Hamad International Port, which serves as a crucial link between the West and the East, facilitating global trade across continents.

The Qatari Businesswomen Association extended a warm welcome to Dr. Ngozi Iweala, acknowledging her significant contributions to empowering women within major international institutions and organizations.

For her part, Dr. Ngozi, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, expressed her happiness at meeting with Qatari businessmen and women and discussing ways of future cooperation to serve global trade, given the major role that the private sector must play in the global economy. She emphasized Qatar's significance within the global arena, citing its hosting of pivotal World Trade Organization rounds over the past two decades. She highlighted Qatar as an exemplar of economic development and legislative advancement in trade, a reputation that resonated positively during 2022 World Cup in Doha.