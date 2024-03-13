Qatar Museums Reveals Lineup Of Events During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) revealed its lineup of events and activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

With the theme "Ramadan Gifts" and collaboration with Baladna, Dadu Gardens will host three Ghabga Dinners in Ramadan on March 15, 21, and 22 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

Children and parents can enjoy and experience various activities, including interactive culinary sessions, cultural crafts and activities, and children's culinary stations.

Fire Station Garagao will be held on the 13th Day of Ramadan (March 23) from 8pm to 11pm.

Garangao is considered one of Qatar's special celebrations, especially loved by children.

The celebration includes a magic show, Garangao giveaways, and face painting.

On March 18, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will present a "Create Your Own Garangao Bag Workshop" from 8pm to 9pm.

The MIA's Garangao invites children to take part in this creative workshop where they will create and embellish their very own bags to be filled with traditional candy and treats.

Liwan Design Studios and Labs will present Liwan for Good on March 20 from 8pm to 11pm.

Liwan for Good is a special charity event celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

A community-orientated event, it aims to bring together local charities and businesses for an evening of giving. As a creative space in the heart of the city, Liwan invites Qatar's burgeoning design community and the public to join hands and positively impact the world.

The MIA Library will present Planet Kids Club on March 26 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

The Library invites people to take part in different activities all created under an overarching theme of protecting our planet. This month will be a reading of "Ramadan Around the World" by Ndaa Hassan.

In addition to events and activities, Design Doha QM's new biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the MENA region unveiled several new exhibitions and installations that are open for the public to explore and enjoy over Ramadan.

Among them is Arab Design Now, a regional showcase of more than 70 Arab designers, encompassing works with themes that respond to the unique geographies and cultural values of the region, the exhibition highlights the design sentiments, aesthetics, and preoccupations of the Levant, the Gulf, and North Africa.

In addition to Arab Design Now, five additional exhibitions Colours of the City: A Century of Architecture in Doha; Weaving Poems; 100/100 HUNDRED BEST ARABIC POSTERS Round 04; Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads, and Cultural Kinship, three commissioned works, "Desert" by Amine El Gotaibi, "Doha Dragon" by Joris Laarman, and "Afterimage of the Beginning" by Choi Byung Hoon.

On March 19, The MIA will present Golden Spider Silk, a captivating companion exhibition to Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran, on view through July 6, 2024.

The exhibition delves into the fascinating world of golden spider silk, unveiling its extraordinary history and remarkable properties.

QM's new showcases will also include De/Constructed Meanings, a project space exhibition that showcases the evolution of linguistic systems within critiques of ideology as well as the Bicycle and the Future of Mobility exhibition in conjunction with the future Qatar Auto Museum, and many other exhibitions held throughout 2024.