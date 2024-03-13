Qatar Received Over Four Million Air Passengers In Feb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) released its aviation statistics for February 2024, which indicated a significant increase in the number of aircraft movements and passengers.

The preliminary air transport data for the month noted an increase of 30.1 percent in aircraft movement as compared to February 2023. The total number of aircraft movements registered in February came up to 22,736, while a total of 17,479 flight movements were reported during the same period in 2023.



Conference recommends setting up national committee for plant genetic resources

MoEHE launches second phase of educational survey MoCI investment initiative draws over 1,000 applicants

Read Also

On the other hand, the number of passengers also witnessed a huge surge during the month with 34.9 percent compared to February 2023. QCAA stated that the country recorded more than 4 million passengers in February as compared to the same month in 2023, with over 3 million arrivals.

Meanwhile, air cargo and mail showed an increase of 15.4 percent last month as compared to the same period in 2023. The air cargo and mail carried 198,639 tonnes during February 2024, as compared to 172,085 tonnes in February 2023.

The first month of the year also posted a vital record as compared to January 2023. The data showed an increase of 23.8 percent in aircraft movements during the month, as compared with the same period last year. It registered 23,994 flight movements in January 2024, while its previous period showed 19,377 aircraft movements in the region.

Passengers travelling through Qatar's award-winning Hamad International Airport also significantly grew during the month by over 27 percent as compared to January 2023. The month registered 4.5 million passengers. Last year's data showed a total number of 3.5 million individuals arriving in Qatar.

