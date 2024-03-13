Qatar's Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire Continue Despite Hurdles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's efforts for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza continue despite many complexities, said Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Dr. Majid bin Muhammad Al Ansari.

In a weekly media briefing, he expressed regrets for not reaching a ceasefire deal before the holy month of Ramadan that could have ensured a reduction in escalation for Gaza people to complete the holy month without daily casualties.

“Qatari efforts and communications are continuing with both the parties. With all parties, we still hope that we will reach an agreement that guarantees the beginning of work towards calm before Eid Al Fitr... but the situation is very complicated on the ground.”

He noted that Qatari, regional and international efforts are continuing to achieve ceasefire in Gaza. He said the humanitarian situation has gone from bad to worse.

Regarding the initiative for establishing a sea port in Gaza for aid delivery, Dr. Al Ansari said the initiative comes within the framework of a group of initiatives to increase the entry of aid into the strip.

“Qatar, from the first day of the start of crisis, announced its support for all efforts that enable aid to enter Gaza in light of the increasing need. Qatar accepts this proposal and will be among the supporters for the entry of aid through the sea corridor.”

To a question about pressing Hamas for accepting a truce, he said Qatar communicates its views without pressuring anyone and seeks to push the two parties to reach an agreement.

“Qatar is an honest mediator and engages positively, effectively and fruitfully in the ceasefire and works within the framework of a truce that can provide the appropriate conditions to stop the escalation.”

He also said that the aid through sea port should not be an alternative to the land corridors that Qatar always demands.“The land corridors must remain open and functioning so that the required aid is brought into Gaza through them.” On ongoing mediation efforts, he said Qatar, in cooperation with its partners, seeks to stop the fighting before Eid Al Fitr, noting that many measures have been taken in this regard.

He said 85 planes carrying aid from Qatar through Qatari Air Bridge to Gaza arrived in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, including relief aid and shelter, bringing the total amount sent to 2,506 tonnes.

On Arab Ministerial Committee on Gaza, Dr. Al Ansari said that it was assigned to convey the Arab and Islamic point of view to the various international parties.“It has undertaken and continues to conduct a number of visits, and it is not necessary for these visits to result in any special development, because the goal is to send the message of the Arab and Islamic countries to global leaders.”