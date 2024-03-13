Qatar's First Fashion CSR Event Promotes Sustainability And Inclusiveness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 4th edition of Creative Fashion Forces, curated by Gills Manjulakshmi, in partnership with Mubadara for Social Impact recently hosted the first fashion Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event in the country at M7.

The first of its kind event over two days seamlessly integrated various facets of fashion and design, emphasizing the importance of embracing sustainable practices and social responsibility.

Believing fashion to be an empowering platform, Gills Manjulakshmi, Director of Shows at New York Fashion Week, has created a platform aimed at raising awareness among designers about the necessity of addressing the gap and designing technical and adaptive clothing for communities.

The event was graced by Natalie A Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy in Doha, and several other diplomats.

To highlight the significance, Samanta Bullock, a global speaker for disability inclusion in the fashion industry, joined the event. She brought her insights and mentorship to the designers, drawing from her experiences at London Fashion Week.

The event aims to be an annual promotion in the region, with this being its inaugural edition.

“Central to its mission was the inclusion of disabled individuals, aiming to inspire and empower them to showcase their unique abilities within the industry. This initiative aims to invite designers from various fi elds of art and design to participate and showcase their work on global platforms such as New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. We will encourage designers to come forward and present their creations, fostering creativity and innovation within the industry,” said Manjulakshmi.

Jack Saba of Mubadara for Social Impact said:“The event has demonstrated the potential for collaboration and shared responsibility. By convening experts from the fashion industry, sustainability advocates, and ambassadors for accessibility, the event has laid the ground for meaningful discussions and future endeavors.”

On the first day of the event, a panel discussions on 'Sustainable Fashion & Disability Inclusion' featured industry leaders including Ghanim Al Sulaiti, CEO, Enbat Holding as well as an advocate for sustainability, Ahmed Al Shahrani, an influencer and former Accessible Qatar Ambassador among others.

For the inclusive fashion show curated by Gills, Qatar's sustainable fashion brand Aadima launched a sustainable Men's Lounge Wear and the eclectic wear designer brand Washy Line contributed with sustainable garments, and celebrated gold jewelry brand De Trove Jewelry styled all the 50 outfits with their jewelry.

On the second day of the event, initiatives by community leaders who promote inclusivity were features. Among them yoga sessions were conducted under the theme“Yoga for All” by Tuned to Yoga. Fashion illustrations by Noha Aly of Noon Fashion Illustration were one of the major attractions for the participants.