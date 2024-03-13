QIB Celebrates Ramadan With 'Double Loyalty Points'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, celebrates the holy month of Ramadan with its customers by bringing them the exclusive“Double Loyalty Points” Ramadan campaign. Running until 10th April 2024, the month-long campaign uplifts the rewards experience for Credit cardholders, offering them the opportunity to double their points with every supermarket purchase of daily essentials during this festive season.

During the campaign, customers can choose from a range of eligible cards including Co-brand Cards such as Qatar Airways and Marriott Bonvoy®, Visa and Mastercard Credit Cards, and indulge in their supermarket shopping. To double the points, the minimum of each transaction should be equal to or more than QR1,000 with local and international supermarkets at any POS, including online local or international purchases. The maximum loyalty points customers can receive is 25,000 points per customer which will be credited by the end of May 2024 in the customer's respective Absher, Avios, or Marriott Bonvoy accounts, adding an extra layer of delight to their journey.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said:“During the holy month of Ramadan, there is a significant increase in supermarket spending. By enhancing the shopping experience and doubling rewards, we extend our connection with the community we serve, reaffirming our commitment to supporting them during this holy season. We are pleased to once again offer our customers the opportunity to maximise their rewards during Ramadan.”