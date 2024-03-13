QIIB Launches Exclusive Offer For Credit Card Holders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, QIIB has unveiled a special credit card promotion, offering cardholders an incredible opportunity to drive away in a luxurious Lexus LX600 car.

Under the terms and conditions of the offer, QIIB customers who use their retail credit cards for payments between March 11 and April 25, 2024, will automatically qualify for the draw.

For every QR100 spent, participants gain one entry. Customers who opt for e-commerce and digital transactions, such as ApplePay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, will double their chances to win. This is because QIIB is dedicated to promoting digital payment methods and enhancing customers' banking experience.

In his remarks about the offer, Khaled Abdul Rahman Al Shaibei, Head of Business Development at QIIB said,“This special offer during the Holy Month is a testament to the added value QIIB credit cards bring to our customers. Whether through earned points, global acceptance, or benefits from our esteemed local and international partners, QIIB consistently aims to elevate customer experience.”

“QIIB strives to reward loyalty by providing the best offers and services, ensuring a high-quality banking experience with international standards that align with our customers' aspirations.”

All QIIB credit cards are eligible for this extraordinary opportunity. Every QIIB credit cardholder meeting the offer criteria can enter the draw to win the stunning Lexus LX600 at the campaign's conclusion.

Khaled Abdul Rahman Al Shaibei emphasised,“QIIB's credit card services have experienced significant advancements, both in terms of diversity and benefits. The majority of the Bank's card services can easily be managed digitally through mobile and Internet banking, including the option to issue instant digital cards. This aligns with QIIB's outstanding progress in the realm of digital transformation.”