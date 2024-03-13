QIIB Unveils 'Best Financing' Campaign During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has unveiled the“Best Financing” campaign during the holy month of Ramadan, in partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, offering members with competitive profit rates and a chance to enter a draw for millions of Avios.

The benefits that come with this campaign include personal, car, and real estate financing. Customers will also receive an opportunity to enter the draw for every QR10,000 financed, with a chance to be one of 20 winners of 1 million Avios each. The offer has a grace period of up to 12 months.

For a seamless experience, customers can avail of the“Best Financing” offer from QIIB throughout Ramadan by visiting any bank branch or using mobile and online banking 24/7.

Commenting on the launch, Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, the Deputy CEO of QIIB , congratulates the Qatari people and residents on the occasion of Ramadan. He emphasises the campaign's competitive features tailored to diverse customer segments, aligning with the speed and flexibility characteristic of the bank's services and products.

He adds,“The offer, designed to meet the needs of a broader customer base, is available to the bank's customers and those of other banks who transfer their salaries and commitments to the International Islamic Bank, aiming to benefit from the numerous offers, advantages, and innovative services we provide.”

Highlighting the collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, Jamal expresses pride in the extended partnership, benefiting both parties and customers who prefer QIIB as a leading bank and Qatar Airways as a globally reputable airline.

Ehab Amin, Senior Vice President - Qatar at Qatar Airways, said:“As we approach the holy month of Ramadan, we are delighted to collaborate with QIIB to bring Qatar Airways Privilege Club members opportunities to collect bonus Avios on their financing options. This partnership campaign with QIIB demonstrates our dedication towards enriching our leading loyalty programme for valued members, and strengthening our loyalty partnerships to benefit our members with further rewarding opportunities.”

Information about“Best Financing” from QIIB can be obtained through bank's website, social media pages, or by contacting the bank's call center.