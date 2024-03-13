QNA Wins Best Arab News Agency Award For Tourism News

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) has won the best Arab news agency award that primarily focuses on tourism news after the Arab Tourism Media Union announced the winners of the 2024 Arab Tourism Media Awards at the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) show held in Berlin. QNA has achieved a critical milestone by winning the award of the best Arab news agency interested in tourism news within the awards of the Arab Tourism Media Union under the theme of creative winners 2024. The award underscores the QNA's commitment to offering superb media coverages of tourism activities in Qatar and Arab world through disseminating news reports, and high-quality images and video footages.