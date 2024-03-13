QNB Launches Special Ramadan Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the launch of a special campaign on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, which includes several offers and events for employees with special benefits for customers.

This campaign comes as part of the bank's efforts to enhance its social responsibility and its role in sustainable development, in addition to its efforts to provide the best banking services that suit the lifestyles of all its customers.

This year's Ramadan campaigns, coinciding with the bank's celebration of its 60 years of banking excellence, reflect QNB's commitment towards strengthening its banking leadership in the region and working towards the group's vision of becoming one of the leading banks in the MEASEA region.

QNB launched a Ramadan advertisement with a special appearance by the Kuwaiti star actress Huda Hussain, titled“May your doors remain open with kindness.” The idea of the advertisement revolves around encouraging everyone to visit family during the holy month and inviting everyone to have iftar and suhoor with their relatives and loved ones. It also reflects the Arab hospitality and generosity.

The bank announced its exclusive campaign for QNB First members, which starts from 7 March until 9 April, and comes as part of the exclusive and luxurious lifestyle program for QNB First members. Through the campaign, members will be able to benefit from exclusive discounts at QNB First lifestyle program partners, starting from hotels, restaurants, to health and beauty stores, shopping, etc. across Doha during the full campaign period.

This campaign comes to support the luxurious and distinguished lifestyle of QNB First members, as part of the bank's ongoing efforts to provide an unparalleled customer experience with a range of rewards and distinguished services. QNB launched an exclusive campaign in partnership with Talabat during the month of Ramadan, through which it offers customers special discounts and the opportunity to double their Life Rewards when using QNB credit cards on the Talabat application during the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign enables customers to benefit from the Life Rewards loyalty program and redeem their points when using their QNB credit cards in various purchase transactions locally or internationally, whether in store or online. QNB announced its sponsorship of several Ramadan tents that provide the finest iftar and suhoor experiences during the holy month with a distinctive atmosphere and a special family vibe for a unique experience that reveals Arab hospitality with a global flair.