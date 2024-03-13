Ramadan Activities Lined Up In Msheireb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha will transform into a hub for families during the holy month of Ramadan. With a rich history of serving as a gathering place for families and community members, Msheireb Downtown Doha has organized a full month of immersive Ramadan experiences focusing on creating cherished memories.

Msheireb Downtown Doha will host workshops, exhibitions, entertainment, and other community activities from March to April, including engaging installations, a Bazaar, a Garangao mini-fashion show, live performances, and a Ramadan competition. All activities will be open from 8:30pm – 1:30 am daily. The district itself will embrace the spirit of Ramadan, providing an enchanting atmosphere to capture cherished memories for guests.

As part of its celebrations for the holy month of Ramadan, Msheireb Downtown Doha will offer a number of traditional, cultural and religious events. It will continue the heritage tradition of firing the Ramadan cannon to announce the times for Iftar for residents and visitors in the area. Msheireb's mosques (Al Wadi Mosque, Msheireb Mosque, Al Baraha Mosque) will host a number of prominent scholars and imams to lead the Isha and Taraweeh prayers during the blessed month, in coordination with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, with the aim of providing a distinguished spiritual environment for worshippers and visitors. Additionally, the district will organize a series of diverse religious lectures at Al Wadi Mosque to celebrate the blessed atmosphere of this holy month.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has been a gathering place for people in Qatar for generations, long before its transformation into today's smart and sustainable community hub. The district wants to ensure that spirit is never lost and continues to serve the community with opportunities to come together during important times like Ramadan.

Community Activities

- Paddle Court: Daily paddle tournaments at the Company House courtyard throughout Ramadan will be available for guests to Msheireb Downtown Doha. A nominal fee may apply for participation.

- Ramadan Arts and Crafts: Arts and crafts activities for children and families will include lantern-making workshops, henna art sessions, and calligraphy classes at a nominal fee.

- Ramadan Workshops: Msheireb Downtown Doha will host workshops and seminars for young adults on different aspects of Ramadan, including Islamic traditions, calligraphy, cooking demonstrations, and spiritual reflections.



- Ramadan Photography Exhibition: A curated photography exhibition will showcase images capturing the spirit and essence of Ramadan, featuring works by local photographers and community members, at Barahat Musheireb.

- Ramadan Corner: A dedicated Ramadan corner offering henna art, dates, teas, and coffees, will be open in Sikka Wadi between Park Hyatt and the Doha Design District.

Garangao at Msheireb Downtown Doha

Goody bags will be distributed during a tram tour, while families are invited to share photos of their best-dressed Garangao costumes, as Msheireb Downtown Doha invites everyone to join in the month-long celebration, nurturing community engagement and creating lasting memories.