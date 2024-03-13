Riders Gear Up For Thrilling Action As Hathab Resumes At QEF Arena

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Top-class equestrian action of the Longines Hathab will return after a two-and-a-half month break when Qatar Equestrian Federation's Outdoor Arena hosts the much-anticipated ninth round of the prestigious series from tomorrow.

The Longines Hathab, now in its seventh season, will begin with medium (Level 1) and Preliminary (Level 2) dressage competitions on Day 1, starting at 8:00 pm.

On Friday, the future stars will get their chance to shine. The Future Riders class is divided into two age groups, the first for riders aged 6-12, and the second for those aged 12-16, and will start at 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm respectively.

The Small Tour competition, with jumps at 110/115 cm, will begin at 10:30 pm. Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri currently leads the Championship standings with 170 points after six rounds, with Abdulla Hassan Al Emadi (158) and Jodie Anne Leeder (143) hanging on in second and third positions respectively.

The Medium Tour individual and team events for 130/135cm will begin at 1:30 am early next morning.

With six more rounds remaining, Saeed Hamad Jumaa is cruising towards a possible title win this season with 193 points in his account, bolstered by three back-to-back victories in the last three rounds.

Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi is second in the Medium Tour standings having accumulated 176 points, while Jaber Rashid Al Amri is third with 166 points.

On the final day of the ninth round, events will kick off at 8:00 pm with the Amateur class in which the horses will try to clear hurdles of 100 cm in height.

The Open Class will be the penultimate contest, followed by the biggest event of the round, the Big Tour class with obstacles set at 145/150 cm, starting at 12:30 am the next day.

Unlike most of the previous seasons, the Big Tour class this season is witnessing a thrilling race towards the overall title, with only three points separating the top three riders in the overall standings.

Rashid Towaim Al Marri, who has secured four podium spots this season, is at the helm with 193 points, followed by Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi who has 192 points.

Female rider Cyrine Cherif (191) is third in the standings, while former champions Hamad Nasser Al Qadi (186) and Saeed Nasser Al Qadi (167) are also in contest for the top spot.

An initiative of Qatar Olympic Committee President and Al Shaqab Chairman H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour is the country's premier equestrian series which plays a major role in promoting the sport while grooming young riders to reach new heights both locally and internationally.

Organized and hosted jointly by the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) and Al Shaqab, the Tour is supported by The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam).