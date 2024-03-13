Scattered Rain In Parts Of Qatar On First Night Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Some parts of the country are currently experiencing light rain, with some areas receiving light drizzle accompanied by thunder.

"According to the latest radar images continuation of observing light rain at places inshore and offshore," said Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on its latest post on social media.

The QMD added that "scattered rain maybe thundery at some places and blowing dust to dusty at times. The wind is southeasterly to southwesterly at fresh to strong in speed."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) reminds motorists that driving in the rain requires more attention. It urges everyone to adhere to the necessary safety tips: "Leave plenty of distance between vehicles, stick to the lane, reduce speed, and ensure that your wipers are working."

MoI also warned motorist not to drive at excessive speeds before Iftar, as it is one of the leading causes of accidents during Ramadan. "Please exercise caution and avoid putting yourself and others at risk," it said in a statement.

Tomorrow, March 12, the Met department also issued a marine warning of expected strong wind and high sea. The wave height will range from 3-5 feet inshore, and 4-8 feet offshore rising to 12 feet with thundery rain times.

QMD and MoI urge the public to drive safely and take precautions during this weather condition.