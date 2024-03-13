Seven Nabbed In Delhi For Selling Fake Cancer Drugs In Real Vials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested seven persons accused of selling fake cancer medicines refilled in original empty vials, confirmed a senior police on Tuesday.

The accused were involved in a racket of collecting empty vials of cancer drugs worth over 4,000-5,000 Indian Rupees (around 48-60 U.S. dollars), filing them with fake liquids/drugs worth 100 Indian Rupees (1.21 U.S. dollars), and then selling them at market prices.

Two of the accused were working in a hospital in Delhi, who were tasked to collect empty vials after cancer drugs were used, and then selling them to other accused who in turn refilled the empty vials.

The accused had two apartments in New Delhi's residential area Moti Nagar where they used to refill the vials with fake drugs.