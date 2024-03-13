Sidra Medicine Appoints New COO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine has appointed Wouter Van den Brande (pictured) as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO of Sidra Medicine, Wouter's responsibilities will include overseeing and expanding the healthcare organisation's business and clinical operations, corporate services, procurement, supply chain, facilities, and information technology.

Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine, said:“We are delighted to have Wouter join us in this important function as our COO. With over 15 years of experience in operations, quality and business growth, he brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to his role. His extensive technical knowledge, will pave the way for operational delivery excellence for our hospital so that we can continue to provide top quality care for our patients.”

Prior to joining Sidra Medicine, Wouter was the Chief Strategy and Development Officer for Nuffield Health, the United Kingdom's largest health charity network, which comprises 37 hospitals, 114 fitness and wellbeing centers, medical centres, and workplace wellness facilities.

Wouter has an MBA in Strategic Innovation in Healthcare from CASS Business School and completed his Bachelor of Science in Medical Science (Obstetrics and Gynecology) from Imperial College, UK.