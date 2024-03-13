The Business Year Launches Latest Research On Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Business Year (TBY) is thrilled to announce the release of The Business Year: Qatar 2024, its latest research on the local economy. Following a proud tradition of providing investors, businesses, and governments with valuable first-hand insights into a vast array of dynamic markets, the latest Qatar edition features interviews with over 200 top-level executives and policymakers. The publication was produced with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Chamber, the US-Qatar Business Council, and the Qatar Businesswomen Association.

This is why TBY's latest report on Qatar features key actors that are paramount to achieving these objectives, including HE Dr. Saleh bin Mohammad Al Nabit, President of the Planning and Statistics Authority, who shed light on the foundations of the third National Development Strategy, the final step on the road to QNV 2030.

Considering the importance of economic diversification and Qatar's push to strengthen all sectors, and in order to provide its readers with first hand expertise, The Business Year's latest edition also includes interviews with key figures such as: Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; Sheikh Ali Al Waleed Al Thani, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA Qatar); Sheikh Saif bin Abdullah Al Thani, CEO of EDAA; Fahad Al Khalifa, Group CEO of Masraf Al Rayan; and Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

The Business Year: Qatar 2024 explores how companies from a vast array of sectors began focusing on diversifying their business while becoming more environmentally friendly and implementing new technologies, with digitalization and sustainability being at the forefront of the country's priorities. Additionally, projects that are crucial for economic and social prosperity, such as education, healthcare, transportation, and public services are covered in detail.

TBY is fast approaching its 10th anniversary of Qatar coverage, and has already begun work on The Business Year: Qatar 2025.

The Business Year: Qatar 2024 is available now on business information platforms including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet. It is also available on PressReader, Issuu, and Google Books, as well as at thebusinessyear.