Third Forum Of Qatari Military Attaches Organised


3/13/2024 5:06:07 AM

The Third Forum of Qatari military attaches was held yesterday in the presence of Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit. During the forum, the Chief of Staff thanked the Qatari military attaches for their efforts in consolidating and developing relations between Qatar other countries, and urged them to make efforts to continue the progress.

