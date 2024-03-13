Author Harvey Manes, M.D., Esq. Releases New Book “The Best Kept Secret”

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Introducing a Breakthrough in the Fight Against Cancer:“The Best Kept Secret” Reveals a Story of Hope and Resilience

New York, US, 13th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In the battle against the ominous King of All Maladies, cancer,“The Best Kept Secret” is the shining light that can be a ray of hope for many. Based on a true story, you can now read this remarkable book by Harvey Manes, M.D., Esq. and marvel at the strength of human perseverance in cancer research. It is a truly unmissable story that dives into science, struggle, and survival.

Truly taking up one of humanity's greatest challenges,“The Best Kept Secret” follows Henry, a medical student, who stumbles upon a scientific breakthrough with the potential to redefine cancer treatment. While his research shows promise, the obstacles he faces are monumental. The book explores the hidden agendas of the healthcare industry as Henry fights against the overwhelming influence of profit motives and power that often eclipses the value of human life.

In a world where threats to his life and his family loom, Henry's defiance against the odds becomes an inspiration to all who dream of a world without the menace of cancer.

Highlights of“The Best Kept Secret”:



A gripping, fictionalized account based on true events.

A story that unveils the hidden agendas within the healthcare industry.

A tribute to human resilience and determination against all odds. An exploration of the power of scientific breakthroughs in the fight against cancer.

About the Author

Dr. Harvey Manes, M.D., Esq., is a multi-faceted individual whose work and accomplishments extend far beyond the covers of his literary pursuits. With a remarkable career spanning the fields of medicine, law, art, philanthropy, and beyond, Dr. Manes is a true Renaissance man whose life's mission revolves around making the world a better place.

At the heart of his mission lies the Hebrew principle of“Tikkun Olam,” which translates to“making the world a better place and healing people.” This philosophy has been the driving force behind his extensive and diverse contributions to society.

As a medical professional, Dr. Manes boasts a distinction as the Youngest Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon in the country. His groundbreaking work in the field has led to numerous published papers in medical journals, totaling an impressive 20 to date. Through his research and practice, he has made substantial changes and improvements in the field of orthopedics.

Order Details:

“The Best Kept Secret” is available now and can be purchased at Amazon: