Top Spots In Doha Shine With Ramadan Tradition, Celebration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan commenced yesterday in the country, various tourist hotspots have rolled out a plethora of activities to mark the occasion.

From the Cultural Village, Katara to the traditional marketplace, Souq Waqif, and even the Old Doha Port, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Souq Wakra, are adorned with Ramadan-themed decorations, infusing the ambiance with spirituality and cultural significance.

One of the focal points of the festivities is Katara, where vibrant neon signs in Arabic say“Blessed Ramadan” alongside traditional motifs like crescent moons, stars and lanterns. The Cultural Village will host 25 religious and cultural events throughout Ramadan, including lectures, poetry readings, and sports tournaments such as the Beach Volleyball Championship and the Chess Championship.

At Old Doha Port, the celebration continues with cultural and maritime activities, including the nostalgic Throwback Food Festival, which offers a tantalising array of Arabic cuisine amidst daily performances. The Musaheratis, known as 'Ramadan Drummers,' will traverse the port area daily during Ramadan, awakening the neighbourhood with traditional chants before dawn.

Other lined-up events include Souq Al Mina, Wada'a Ramadan on the last four days of Ramadan.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is not to be outdone, as Al Wadi Mosque welcomes visitors with Arabic lectures, while all three mosques in the downtown area host Taraweeh prayers, including Al Wadi, Al Baraha and Msheireb Mosque.

Meanwhile, Souq Waqif and Souq Wakra keep their doors open late into the night, offering a bustling atmosphere for shoppers and diners alike. Souq Waqif stores are open from 8am to 12pm and from Iftar until 1am, and at Souq Wakra, from 9am to 1pm, and from Iftar until 1am.

A highlight for children during Ramadan is the celebration of Garangao, a Gulf tradition where youngsters roam the neighbuorhood singing traditional songs and receiving treats from elders. This cherished tradition will take place at Katara and Old Doha Port, adding a touch of nostalgia and joy to the holy month.

Garangao, typically observed on the 14th day of Ramadan, is a mid-month celebration where families gather for a late-night meal and distribute Garangao bags filled with sweets and nuts to children. The jovial atmosphere resonates with the sounds of laughter and the rhythmic“Gara” song echoing through the streets.

Gara is a Khaliji (Gulf) word that refers to the sound of two things striking together, such as nuts and sweets in bags or knocking on doors.