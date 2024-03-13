Totalenergies Deploys Unique Operations For Sustainability In Marine Biodiversity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TotalEnergies, the French multinational energy company, marks 100 years since its establishment in 1924. The company began its operations in Qatar in 1936 and has grown to encompass a broad spectrum of activities across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors in Qatar, including embracing renewable energies.

Aligning with Qatar's vision, it has marked a shift towards sustainable energy, with an immense focus on environmental and marine biodiversity.“Adopting innovative projects and sustainable operations in the region has been a key pillar for our environmental strategy, remarked an official.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Yousef Al Jaber, Vice President of Innovation & Change Management at TotalEnergies EP Qatar and Director of TotalEnergies Research Center – Qatar, shared insights on aligning with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, particularly its environmental objectives. He highlighted initiatives such as QATAREEF, which focuses on coral reef restoration, and PLATDECOM (platform de-commissioning) in collaboration with local and international partners such as Qatar University, which ensures that its operations aim towards a positive impact on marine biodiversity and the ecosystem.

Al Jaber also mentioned efforts towards pearl oyster restoration, a significant species for Qatar, focusing on its reproductive cycle. Al Jaber said:“Most of our operations are marine-based. Hence, marine biodiversity is a strategic focus in our environmental initiatives. For over a decade, our Qatar research center has launched numerous actions to protect whale sharks, coral reefs, pearl oysters, and other species.”

Discussing the 3-year-old Qatareef project, Al-Jaber underscored the innovative structures that are implemented with patented bio-cement material. He said:“Coral reefs are vital for marine ecosystems, supporting diverse species. Our aim is to preserve and enhance these crucial habitats.” Al-Jaber noted the promising results of the Qatareef project, with plans to relocate these structures to rejuvenate degraded areas. The PlatdeCom project, he explained, fosters new ecosystems around decommissioned platforms.

“Removing these platforms would destroy the established ecosystems. We're exploring ways to maintain these environments positively,” he added. The state-of-the-art cutting-edge technology, Environment DNA (E-DNA) allows for detailed monitoring of marine life around platforms, including a focused study on whale sharks.

He underscored that“ By comparing visual observations with E-DNA analysis, we gain insights into the presence and health of whale sharks and other species around our operations.” Al Jaber concluded, highlighting TotalEnergies' commitment to marine biodiversity conservation in Qatar.