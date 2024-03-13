               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Truck Movement Restricted On Qatar Roads During Ramadan


3/13/2024 5:06:05 AM

The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has announced restriction on driving trucks during peak traffic hours for the holy month of Ramadan. Ministry of Interior announced this on its social media account.

Driving trucks are prohibited from 7:30am to 10am, 12:30pm to 3pm and 5:30pm to 12 midnight.

This is to ensure safety and facilitate movement of traffic during peak hours.

