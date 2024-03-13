UDST Opens Admissions For Fall 2024 Semester

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced that admissions are now open for the Fall 2024 semester.

UDST offers more than 60 groundbreaking Master's, Bachelor's and Diploma programs specifically designed to meet current market demands and foster economic growth both in Qatar and globally. UDST's curriculum spans across five colleges Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education. Prospective students, including Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women who benefit from tuition fee exemptions for undergraduate programs, are encouraged to apply online via the university's website, edu.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi expressed his gratitude to over 4,500 students who joined UDST in the last two years, making it the University of choice for most of those seeking a prestigious professional career in Science and Technology.

Dr Salem said: "UDST's exceptional growth, reaching now a total enrolment of 7,500 students, is a clear indicator of UDST's excellence in applied technical education and learning, jointly designed, and delivered with our industry partners. At UDST, we are committed to providing an educational experience that combines academic rigor with real-world application, ensuring our students are equipped with knowledge, technical and soft skills, and professional competencies that make them well-prepared to meet the challenges of the future. We are continually on the quest for pioneering applied research and innovations and eagerly embrace advanced technologies. This proactive approach ensures our students are trained to master these technologies, positioning them at the forefront of leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution. UDST stands as the destination for students aspiring to become experts in their respective fields immediately upon graduation."

Among the innovative programs offered by the University is the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering, which stands as Qatar's first undergraduate offering in this field, tailored to support the nation's burgeoning LNG shipping industry. Similarly, the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Smart Manufacturing Engineering program addresses the evolving needs of the modern economy, equipping students with the skills to thrive in advanced manufacturing environments. Another addition is the Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering program that responds to the digital transformation impacting every sector by preparing graduates to lead in the era of automation. The University also offers both a Bachelor of Science and Post-Diploma Bachelor of Science in Midwifery that seek to develop skilled professionals in line with Qatar's health sector goals and the standards of the International Confederation of Midwives.

Furthermore, students may apply for a range of business programs, such as the Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology, Human Resources, Healthcare Management, and Digital Marketing that equips them with advanced skills to stay at the forefront of the industry. Another unique offering is the Postgraduate Diploma in STEM/TVET Education program designed for those looking to excel as educators, trainers, or lab instructors in STEM and TVET disciplines.

UDST has recently developed, in collaboration with Qatar Media Corporation, a hybrid track in Arabic and English within the University's Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production program, housed at the College of Computing and Information Technology. This track is designed to attract more Qatari students and to equip graduates with the necessary skills to deploy the latest digital technologies in media production and to lead A/V technical teams, excel in all media production professions on stage or behind the scenes, and contribute effectively to use of technology and the communication departments of both public and private organizations.