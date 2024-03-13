Victims Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Rises To 31,184 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll of Palestinians from the ongoing Israeli aggression on its 158th day, has risen to 31,184 martyrs and 72,889 injured, the majority of whom are children.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the latest toll of martyrs includes at least 72 Palestinians who were killed during the past 24 hours, while a several victims are still under the rubble, indicating that the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration has risen to 27 martyrs.

The Israeli occupation continues its unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip, for about five months, causing the largest humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories in decades.