Women Returning To Workforce After Career Break Could Contribute $385Bn To MENA Region: PWC

Doha, Qatar: A new study reveals that women returning to the workforce following a career break have the potential to contribute nearly $385bn to the GDP across nine countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This indicates a significant economic potential, provided that organisations can adopt supportive measures to facilitate their smooth transition back into the workforce.

The findings stem from PwC Middle East's report, Navigating the path back: Women returners in MENA, the first in the 'The case for diversity' series that explores the different dimensions of diversity in our societies. The report draws insights from over 1,200 women in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman. It also includes critical perspectives from leading CEOs in the region.

Results show that nearly half (44%) of women in MENA have taken a break over the course of their careers, typically driven by family and caregiving responsibilities. More than two-thirds (68%) of them possess beyond entry-level experience. Furthermore, 82% of women who have returned to work following career breaks believe they can progress to the top levels of their organisations. However, nearly half (49%) of these women agree that their job applications have been rejected due to gaps in their resumes.

Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead, PwC Middle East, said: We remain committed to advancing gender equality within our firm as a key priority for our growth and development. While there is still ground to cover, we are encouraged by the strides we have made in challenging biases and fostering an inclusive environment for women.”

Norma Taki, Middle East Inclusion & Diversity Leader, Transaction Services Partner and Consumer Markets Leader, said:“Women returning to work face obstacles to career advancement as employers do not view career breaks favourably, which results in negative impact on earnings and career progression. However, career breaks can offer profound personal growth opportunities.”