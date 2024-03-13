'Young Entrepreneurs Initiative' Empowers Students On Significance Of Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The initiative, which is under the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, aims to educate preparatory students about leadership skills by providing training that enables them to invest their energies and ideas that serve the society.

QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansoori said that the Chamber supports all initiatives and activities that help entrepreneurs develop their businesses and enhance their role in the domestic economy.

Underscoring the importance of the 'Young Entrepreneurs Initiative', he noted that it aims at engaging school students and educating them about the significance of entrepreneurship and the private sector's role in the economy and society.

He also added that it strengthens innovation and creativity for students and informs them on how to establish businesses and maintain their development and progress.

The workshop was presented by Noora Al Awlan, Director of Research and Studies at the Chamber, and delivered by Ibrahim Al Sualiti, President of the 'Young Entrepreneurs Club'.

During the workshop, Ibrahim Al-Sualiti spoke about basic the basic concepts and characteristics needed for a successful entrepreneur, as well as explored inspiring success stories from the business world.

He covered many topics such as how to generate and evaluate business ideas and prepare integrated business plans that consider all aspects of the project from marketing to financial management.

Al Sulaiti also reviewed the financial aspects of business establishment and management, including funding sources available to start-ups and how financial resources are managed efficiently.

He emphasised the importance of marketing for business success, effective marketing strategies, and the significance of digital marketing in business.